Unusual Coalition Comes Together To Protest Drilling Along The Southeastern Seaboard
For decades, the southeast Atlantic coast has been off-limits to oil and gas drilling. But the Obama administration is considering opening up the southeastern seaboard, and the oil industry is ready to start exploring. Environmental groups are dismayed, and so are lots of conservative politicians and business groups, who weigh future oil royalties against the threat to coastal business and tourism, and find oil coming up short.
Copyright 2016 NPR