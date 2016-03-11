Why Does Russia's Military Want To Buy 5 Dolphins?

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Yeah, this is real headline, "Russian Military To Buy Five Dolphins, Purpose Undisclosed." Russia today got a hold of an official offer from the Ministry of Defense, seeking three male and two female bottlenose dolphins at a price of $4,900 each. Now, some navies do train animals to locate underwater mines and rescue sailors. So there's speculation these dolphins are being primed for combat, but we just can't be sure of the real porpoise. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.