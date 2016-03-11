© 2021
Why Does Russia's Military Want To Buy 5 Dolphins?

Published March 11, 2016 at 7:22 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Yeah, this is real headline, "Russian Military To Buy Five Dolphins, Purpose Undisclosed." Russia today got a hold of an official offer from the Ministry of Defense, seeking three male and two female bottlenose dolphins at a price of $4,900 each. Now, some navies do train animals to locate underwater mines and rescue sailors. So there's speculation these dolphins are being primed for combat, but we just can't be sure of the real porpoise. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.