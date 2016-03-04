First Family To Stay In Washington After They Leave The White House

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. It's common knowledge the best time to buy or sell a home is in spring because parents are thinking about getting their kids settled in school or staying there, including the first parents. President Obama said yesterday they're putting off a move when his term's up so Sasha can finish high school. It's been 95 years since a president's stayed on in Washington after his term, but of course, there have been few high school-aged kids in the White House. You are listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.