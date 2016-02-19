© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Ladybug Spotting Encourages Woman To Buy Lottery Ticket

Published February 19, 2016 at 7:03 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a secret of how to win the lottery. Watch insects. That's what a California woman did. She spotted a yellow ladybug, which she'd never seen before, and she drew the obvious conclusion. It was time to buy several lotto tickets at a nearby store. The upside of this story is she won $6 million. Of course, the downside is after the mania over that billion-dollar jackpot a few weeks ago, $6 million seems kind of lame. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.