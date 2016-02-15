Spanish Government Official Fined For 6-Year Absence

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

In 2010, officials in Cadiz, Span, wanted to give Joaquin Garcia an award for his years of service. Among other things, he managed the construction of wastewater plant in the city. The only problem, no one could find Mr. Garcia. According to reports, he has largely stopped coming to work for six years. He's now been found the phantom official. Garcia's contesting a $30,000 fine for his absence. After all, he says, when he did show up to work, there just wasn't anything to do.