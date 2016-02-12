© 2021
The 6th Democratic Presidential Debate In 100 Words (And 3 Videos)

By Eyder Peralta
Published February 12, 2016 at 12:21 AM EST
Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton take the stage before a Democratic presidential primary debate at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee on Thursday.
The sixth Democratic presidential debate may have been in Wisconsin, but the candidates' focus was South Carolina. Issues important to black voters came up repeatedly, as did loyalty to Obama and other things we've grown accustomed to, like heated debate over Wall Street's influence. Foreign policy veered into a debate about the '70s and Henry Kissinger. Ultimately, Clinton tried to drive home the point that she and Sanders have much in common, except she would get things done. Sanders called on the country to be ambitious, believing that universal health care and tuition-free higher ed are possible. The must-watch moments:

That's the quickie version of what happened in the sixth Democratic presidential debate of the 2016 race Thursday night. The politics team has wall-to-wall coverage.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
