Crime-Fighting Sheep To The Rescue In New Zealand

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with a tale of sheep aiding an arrest. In New Zealand, police were in hot pursuit of a speeding car with no plates far into the back roads for 90 minutes until a flock of sheep being herded along the road forced the runaway car to a presumably screeching halt. A reporter noted the sheep weren't aware they had become duty police, or maybe they did have a sense of duty. Turns out the flock was owned by a local policeman. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.