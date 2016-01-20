© 2021
North Korean Scientists Come Up With 'Amazing' Breakthroughs

Published January 20, 2016 at 7:19 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. North Korean scientists come up with amazing breakthroughs. Last year, it was a vaccine that could cure AIDS, drug addiction and Ebola. This year, they've outdone themselves with a hangover-free alcohol. The Pyongyang Times reports the secret of the amber-colored blend is aged ginseng and scorched rice instead of sugar. Of course, dark liquors are more likely to give you a killer hangover, so it's that much more of a miracle. This is MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.