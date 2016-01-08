Politics Podcast: Presidential Combat In Iowa, Obama's Actions On Guns

This week on the NPR Politics Podcast, the team discusses how the presidential race is shaping up in Iowa, where Republicans are now engaging in all-out, hand-to-hand combat ahead of next month's primary. Also this week, what actual affect could the President Obama's push for tougher gun regulations have on gun violence?

And the team looks ahead to Obama's final State of the Union address, discussing whether the president has become more reflective on his way out.

On the podcast this week:

National Political Correspondent Don Gonyea

Congressional Reporter Susan Davis

White House Correspondent Tamara Keith

Campaign Reporter Sam Sanders

