Parents Use Secret Weapon To Get Kids To Bed

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Living in California, I've always avoided TV on New Year's Eve. Seeing the ball drop at 9 p.m. before the party even starts is a real buzz kill. But parents on the East Coast have a different concern, getting excited kids to bed early. So Netflix, in true on-demand fashion, is releasing videos of countdowns to maybe trick the little ones into thinking it's already midnight. Of course, they could always just move to the West Coast. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.