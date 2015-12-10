© 2021
Iraqi Man Claims Oregon Lottery Prize

Published December 10, 2015 at 7:34 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to an Iraqi man who won the Oregon lottery. The Oregonian says the man comes from Iraq's Kurdish region, which favors the U.S. The Iraqi Kurd bought a ticket through a website and won $6.4 million. He was able to travel to the U.S. to claim his winnings since Muslims are not yet actually banned from entering the U.S. And at his request, officials are keeping his identity secret for his security. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.