Remembering Some Of The San Bernardino Shooting Victims

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

With more stories of those killed in San Bernardino on Wednesday, one of them was Michael Wetzel. He was the father of six children. His pastor calls him one of the most caring and generous guys. He was killed at the age of 37. Now his friends have raised over a $100,000 to help the family.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

People of Wednesday's holiday party also included Tin Nguyen. She was an immigrant from Vietnam, she was 31, and she was building a life together with her longtime boyfriend. He says they were planning to buy a house, move her mother in with them, and have children. Now he advises whatever you're planning, don't push it off. Get it done.