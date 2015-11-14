© 2021
The Latest On The Paris Terror Attacks, As Of Saturday Morning

By Scott Simon
Published November 14, 2015 at 9:09 AM EST

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

We're following the news in France today, as Parisians awoke to terror and mourning for the second time this year. Here's what we know - more than 120 people were killed last night, many more were injured in six attacks across Paris. The number of people critically wounded is at almost 100, according to French officials. ISIS, also known as the Islamic State, has claimed responsibility for this devastating attack. And this morning, President Francois Hollande blamed the group in an address to his country.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

FRANCOIS HOLLANDE: (Through interpreter) Faced with war, the country has to take appropriate steps. It's an act of war committed by a terrorist army, Daesh, an Islamist army, against France, against the values we uphold throughout the world, against who we are, a free country that speaks to the whole planet. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
