The GOP Debate Clock: Fiorina Spoke The Most

Republican presidential candidates squared off for the third time Wednesday night. The lineup looked similar to the last debate with the exception of Scott Walker, who dropped out Sept. 22.

The debate, hosted by CNBC, lasted roughly two hours, including commercials, and gave each candidate a closing statement. The timing demands were made by Donald Trump and Ben Carson, who were unhappy with the three hour GOP debate that CNN hosted last month.

Carly Fiorina spoke for the most time, followed closely by Sen. Marco Rubio.

Here is NPR's final tally for how much airtime each main-stage candidate got in the prime-time debate:

Fiorina: 10:32



Rubio: 10:10

Kasich: 9:42



Trump: 9:26



Christie: 8:31



Huckabee: 7:39



Cruz: 7:34

Carson: 7:02



Bush: 6:39



Paul: 6:15

The 6 p.m. debate tally:

Bobby Jindal: 10:38



Lindsey Graham: 9:33

Rick Santorum: 9:29



George Pataki: 8:38



