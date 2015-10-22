WATCH: Skydiving Accident Averted After Father Stops Son's Spin

It's a scary sight: a skydiving trip takes a bad turn as a father watches his son spin out of control in the sky, seemingly losing his sense of the horizon. But luckily for Mariusz Dulaj, he was able to reach his son in midair and grab him, allowing Jakub Dulaj to gather himself and avoid a potentially horrible accident.

The incident took place in Piotrków Trybunalski, Poland, where Mariusz and Jakub Dulaj took a skydiving trip that was captured on video by a camera mounted to Mariusz's helmet.

Their dive started with Jakub somersaulting out of the back of their plane. He soon lost control, spinning sideways. His father was eventually able to snare Jakub, holding him by an arm and a leg. Jakub was then able to pull his parachute handle.

If you're wondering how many jumps Jakub has completed, his Facebook page shows that he has posted photos of other skydiving trips; he's also been tagged in photos posted by a skydiving company in Poland.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.