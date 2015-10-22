Ahead Of Marty McFly's Arrival, Austria Issues Hoverboard Rules

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Here's a scene from "Back To The Future II. "

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "BACK TO THE FUTURE PART II")

MICHAEL J FOX: (As Marty McFly) Little girl, little girl. I need to borrow your hover board.

GREENE: Marty McFly escaping Biff on a hover board - that scene was playing out on the future date of October 21, 2015. And Austria's government had some fun with that, issuing regulations this week on hover board use. Of course, the movie's prediction that hover boards would exist in 2015 did not come true. Neither did its prediction that the Chicago Cubs would win the World Series. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.