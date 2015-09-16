Air Canada Pilot Praised For Saving French Bulldog's Life

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rene Montagne. An Air Canada pilot is being praised for saving a life on a flight from Tel Aviv to Toronto. That would be the life of a 7-year-old French bulldog. The plane was just about to go over the Atlantic when the pilot noticed a heating problem in the cargo bay, where the bulldog, Simba, was stowed. Knowing that Simba would freeze to death if he continued, the pilot landed in Frankfurt. Pilot and pooch even got in some playtime before taking off again. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.