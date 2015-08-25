White House Fence Jumper Killed In Pennsylvania Courthouse

Five months after climbing a stone wall to enter the White House grounds, Curtis Smith used a knife to slash at a sheriff's deputy at an entrance to the Chester County, Pa., courthouse on Tuesday. The guard shot and killed Smith.

Here's part of a statement released by Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan:

"The Sheriff's Deputy who was attacked suffered knife wounds to his hand and arm. The Sheriff's Deputy was transported to Chester County Hospital and then flown to a trauma unit. The Sheriff's Deputy is in stable condition. Smith was administered first aid on the scene by Chester County Deputy Sheriffs and Emergency Responders. Smith was transported to Paoli Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead."

Smith, 34, from nearby Coatesville, Pa., was apprehended by the Secret Service after entering the White House grounds in March.

The Washington Post reported that Smith wanted to pass a message to the president.

According to an NBC affiliate in Philadelphia, gunshots rang out at the suburban courthouse just before noon.

