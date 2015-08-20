Weather Complaints Affirmed: NOAA Says July Was Hottest Month Globally On Record
It wasn't all in your head — last month was hotter than ever before.
Scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration report that July had the highest average temperatures in records since 1880.
And it's not just in the U.S. Average July temperatures around the world set heat records too, NPR's Kat Chow reports.
She tells our Newscast unit that:
"This confirms what NASA and a Japanese agency found using separate data.
"Jake Crouch is a climate scientist with NOAA. 'So now that we're fairly certain that 2015 will be the warmest year on record, it's time for us to start looking at, what are the impacts for us, what does that mean for people on the ground' [says Crouch]."
Part of reason for the hotter temperatures is El Nino, Kat says.
Here are a few facts from NOAA:
