© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Ball's Back In Your Court, Lava Grillers

Published August 7, 2015 at 7:05 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Green. Why use a barbecue grill to make burgers? How about putting the grill on a pole while it's flaming. You lean back and balance the pole upright on your chest. In Wales, this stunt is known as The Burning Brushes of Beelzebub. And 34-year-old Russel Erwood pulled it off. He also juggled daggers blindfolded and made golden coins disappear. With that he became the resident jester in a small town that hadn't had one for 700 years. His official title isn't jester; it's town fool. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.