Personal Injury Lawyer Stars In Toddler's Birthday Party

Published August 3, 2015 at 7:26 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. We know it's hard to choose the theme for a kid's birthday party, Spiderman, maybe trains, or maybe Morris Bart, personal injury lawyer.

(SOUNDBITE OF AD)

MORRIS BART: I represent people injured by no fault of their own.

GREENE: A 2-year-old in Louisiana named Grayson perks up whenever this commercial comes on, so his parents threw him a Morris Bart birthday party, complete with Morris Bart's face on a cake and also a T-shirt. Morris Bart, sadly, could not come, but his office did send an 8-by-10 portrait. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.