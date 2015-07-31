Hillary Clinton Releases 8 Years Of Tax Returns

This post was updated at 6:45 p.m. ET

Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton released eight years worth of tax returns Friday, showing that she and her husband Bill Clinton earned $139 million since 2007. They paid nearly $44 million in federal taxes during that period. The couple's effective federal tax rate ranged from 25 percent in 2007 to 36 percent last year.

The Clintons paid another 7 to 12 percent of their income in state income taxes each year, and gave between 8 and 15 percent to charity.

Much of the couple's income came from giving paid speeches.

"We've come a long way from my days going door-to-door for the Children's Defense Fund and earning $16,450 as a young law professor in Arkansas," Hillary Clinton said. "And we owe it to the opportunities America provides."

The couple had earlier released tax returns dating back to 1977.

Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush released decades of tax returns earlier this month, showing an effective federal tax rate of roughly 36 percent. Bush lives in Florida, where there is no state income tax.

Hillary Clinton also complained in the statement that the federal tax code is "full of loopholes that allow the wealthiest Americans and most powerful corporations to game the system and avoid paying their fair share." There's little sign that either Clinton or Bush have taken advantage of such loopholes, though. Both candidates' effective tax rates are in the top one percent of all Americans.

