Stab It With A Dinglehopper! Seagull Goes After Eagle In Alaska

Published July 16, 2015 at 5:55 AM EDT

Seagulls don't get a lot of respect; they seem to be all screeching and scavenging for food. But at least one sea gull showed the guts of a hero recently.

Photographer David Canales caught what he called this "epic aerial battle" while kayaking in Alaska: A bald eagle, one seagull trapped in its talons, under ferocious assault from another gull.

Unfortunately, for all its fellow seagull's daring, the eagle's snack did not appear to escape.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.