A Month Into Summer, Boston's Finally Out Of Snow

Let us celebrate the #MAsnow melt, but remember that there is much work ahead to prepare the #MBTA for next winter

https://t.co/xlELhJaPin — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) July 14, 2015

It's mid-July, and winter has finally ended in Boston — at least symbolically. On Tuesday, Boston's mayor announced that the giant pile of dirty snow left over from the city's record-breaking snowfall had finally melted.

The seven-story snow tower took so long to thaw out that there was a citywide contest to guess when it would go away. In response to the news, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker tweeted: "Our nightmare is finally over!"

