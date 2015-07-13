A Do-Not-Fly List For The Do-Not-Tan Crowd

Paul and Sheena Wain were on their way to the Maldives for vacation — but when they tried to check in for their flight in Manchester, England, the airline turned them down, saying their 14-year-old daughter Grace appeared pale, maybe sick.

In fact, Grace is red-haired and fair-skinned.

"We live in Scotland," her dad said. "That's just the way she is."

Grace was finally allowed to board after the family got a note from her doctor.

Then another indignity: The airline lost their luggage.

