New Mother, Lost In Calif. Woods, Starts Fire To Get Attention

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. Amber Pangborn was nine months pregnant and hot, so she went to the local casino for some AC and went into labor. Rushing home, she got lost, ran out of gas in the Northern California woods, where she gave birth to a baby girl. Two days later, eating wild apples, fighting off bees, still lost, she started a forest fire. That brought help. Mom and baby are OK. It's MORNING EDITION.