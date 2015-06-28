Nearly 500 Burned In Taiwan As Fire Erupts In Water Park

Nearly 500 people were injured at a water park in Taiwan after an explosion at a music event caused a fire to break out Saturday night.

The fire started during an evening rap performance in New Taipei City, NPR's Frank Langfitt, reporting from Shanghai, tells our Newscast unit. The accident at Formosa Fun Coast was caught on cellphone video.

"At one point, green powder shot out from the stage over the audience," Frank says. "The powder quickly ignited, enveloping fans. Some people staggered around on fire, while others collapsed to the ground."

Many of the concert attendees were wearing swimsuits and T-shirts; according to fire officials, the victims have burns on their lower bodies.

More than 180 people are in intensive care, The Associated Press reports. The wire service continues:

"In the immediate aftermath of the explosion, rescuers treated hundreds of people, most of them aged between 20 and 30, wearing wet swimsuits and lying on inflatable plastic doughnuts. Television showed images of people running from sky-high flames.

" 'There was blood and people were on fire,' one injured man said."

The water park has been closed, and the fire is under investigation.

