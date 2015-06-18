Report: Brian Williams Out As Anchor, But Will Stay With NBC

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images / Lester Holt, seen here speaking onstage in 2010, has anchored <em>NBC Nightly News</em> since Brian Williams' suspension and will reportedly continue as anchor following Williams return.

Brian Williams, suspended as anchor and managing editor of NBC Nightly News following revelations that he was misrepresenting his experiences covering the Iraq war, will not return to the position, The New York Times and CNN are reporting. He will, however, return to the network in some capacity.

CNN reports that an announcement is likely to come Thursday; NPR has not yet been able to confirm reports of Williams' new position.

The news outlets report that Williams likely will shift over to cable channel MSNBC, where he'll help with breaking news coverage.

Lester Holt, who has been the interim anchor of NBC Nightly News during Williams' suspension, would become the first African-American to be the solo host of one of the big-three broadcast networks' nightly newscasts.

