© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Wal-Mart Workers Complain Stores Are Too Cold

Published June 4, 2015 at 7:40 AM EDT

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Ari Shapiro. Wal-Mart is trying to change its cold corporate image, literally. Workers complain of freezing on the job. Yesterday, Wal-Mart executives told thousands of employees that the stores will be warmer. Workers also complained that they are bombarded by a constant assault from Celine Dion and Justin Bieber songs over the in-store soundtrack. Now a human DJ will pick the music, and that's good news for shoppers, too. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.