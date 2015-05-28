Michigan County Police Blotter: Adult Food Fights

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

The sheriff of Mason County, Mich., has been cleaning up some food fights. The other day, a woman ordered ice cream at a gas station. She had a fit when she wasn't given enough sprinkles. Police were called, but the woman fled. That was nothing compared to the scene at a nearby hotel that really redefined l'eggo my eggo. Two women fought over whose waffle was in the lobby waffle maker. Things escalated and the manager had to kick 30 people out - what a syrupy mess. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.