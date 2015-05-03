A Poker Battle Against A Computer
On this day in 1997, Garry Kasparov, the world's top chess player, faced off against IBM's chess-playing supercomputer, Deep Blue — and lost. This week, professional poker players are trying something similar in Pittsburgh, and they're winning.
