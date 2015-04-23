Dad's Drone Follows Daughter To School

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. An 8-year-old girl in Tennessee really wanted to walk to school by herself. Katie told her dad, Chris, she didn't want him watching her. But dad had a trick up his sleeve - or rather, above his head. Chris Early used a drone to follow his daughter to school, to make sure she was safe and looking both ways before crossing the street. Katie told a Knoxville television station that she thought this was really cool. But others see a revolution in helicopter parenting. It's MORNING EDITION.