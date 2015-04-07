© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Mitt Romney Does Well In ESPN's Bracket Challenge

Published April 7, 2015 at 6:49 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Mitt Romney ran for president trying to avoid the image of a 1 percenter, but now he's proudly in the top 1 percent of March Madness. Romney landed near the top of 11 and a half million entries in ESPN's tournament challenge. He had a perfect Final Four, finally beating President Obama, who, by the way, had Kentucky winning it all. With a big win for Duke, Romney tweeted he should've put a $10,000 bet on it. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.