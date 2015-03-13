Atlantic Coast Conference Mascots Face Off Without Otto The Orange

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Last night, a fierce basketball game in North Carolina - the Atlantic Coast Conference's mascots faced off - the Clemson Tiger, Duke's Blue Devil, Pitt's Panther - but no Otto the Orange from Syracuse. That university is being investigated for possible NCAA violations, and in February announced a self-imposed ban on postseason basketball. The ban apparently applies to the mascot. To be fair, I don't think an orange would stand a chance against a panther anyway. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.