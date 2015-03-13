© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Atlantic Coast Conference Mascots Face Off Without Otto The Orange

Published March 13, 2015 at 6:47 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Last night, a fierce basketball game in North Carolina - the Atlantic Coast Conference's mascots faced off - the Clemson Tiger, Duke's Blue Devil, Pitt's Panther - but no Otto the Orange from Syracuse. That university is being investigated for possible NCAA violations, and in February announced a self-imposed ban on postseason basketball. The ban apparently applies to the mascot. To be fair, I don't think an orange would stand a chance against a panther anyway. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.