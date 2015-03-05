Plane Skids Off Runway At New York's LaGuardia; 6 Injured

Updated at 2:15 p.m. ET

A Delta flight carrying 130 passengers and crew skidded off a snow-covered runway at New York's LaGuardia Airport on Thursday, slamming through a fence on the side of the tarmac. Six people were hurt, an official says.

Authorities initially reported no injuries from the accident. Port Authority spokesman Joe Pentangelo later said that six people had been injured, but that none of the injuries was life-threatening.

Flight 1086, an MD-80, was inbound from Atlanta. The incident occurred at about 11:05 a.m. ET, according to NPR's Hansi Lo Wang.

Bad enough for the passengers on the @Delta flight at #LGA today, but how scary it must have been for the pilots!: pic.twitter.com/idIYTdMu2S — David Clinch (@DavidClinchNews) March 5, 2015

"I felt for sure that we were going into that water. Thankfully, we did not," a passenger who identified himself as Aaron Smith wrote on Twitter, according to Reuters.

Video from local television stations showed passengers exiting over the wing and the aircraft's nose poking through a chain-link fence. Numerous emergency vehicles were also on scene. Photos that emerged later in the afternoon showed the plane apparently only a few feet from the East River.

Port Authority Executive Director, speaking at an afternoon news conference, said that it was too soon to say what caused the accident. He said that "literally minutes before" the incident pilots on other flights landing at LaGuardia reported "good braking action."

The airport initially was expected to remain closed until 7 p.m. ET, but Pentangelo was quoted by Reuters as saying one runway would reopen at 2 p.m. ET.

