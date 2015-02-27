© 2021
A Rival's Retirement Prompts 1-Word Statement From Aussie Politician

By Krishnadev Calamur
Published February 27, 2015 at 4:53 PM EST

"If you can't say anything nice, don't say anything at all" goes the old saw. Australian politician Anthony Albanese seems to have taken that to heart. Almost.

Upon receiving news that Max Moore-Wilton, the head of the Sydney Airport Corp. was planning to retire in May, Albanese, a member of Parliament from the opposition Labour Party, issued a one-word statement: "Good."

The Sydney Morning Herald points out that the two men have been feuding over a second airport for Sydney.

