Zambian Prosecutor Drops Charges In Case Against Himself

Mutembo Nchito, the director of public prosecution in Zambia, was arrested last week on nine charges that include abusing his authority, contempt of court and fraudulent contracting of debt between 2008 and 2013. He went to court in Lusaka yesterday and told the magistrate, I am the director of public prosecution of the Republic of Zambia and I've decided to enter a nolle prosequi against all the charges - which is the Latin legal term for declining to pursue a case. The high court then canceled the warrant for his arrest. Another magistrate will rule on March 2 whether prosecutor Nchito must prosecute the case against prosecutor Nchito, who is also prosecuting some other high-profile government corruption cases. If they ever do a "Law And Order: Zambia," sounds like they will only need one actor.