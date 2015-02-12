© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Why California Drivers Are Slowing Down In Hayward

Published February 12, 2015 at 6:22 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Drivers in Hayward, Calif., are slowing down to actually read some offbeat new traffic signs. They're installed along the steep hill of Hayward Boulevard. Thirty-five miles per hour - it's a speed limit, not a suggestion. And to pedestrians - heads up, cross the street then update Facebook. A city spokesperson told Inside Bay Area News the idea is for people to do a double-take, presumably not for so long they take their eyes off the road. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.