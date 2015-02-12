Police In New Hampshire Want To Arrest Punxsutawney Phil

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Police in New Hampshire are searching for a suspect who's been causing the public harm. An arrest warrant has been issued for Punxsutawney Phil, the groundhog. Police say he predicted that winter would last six more weeks but did not mention anything about all this snow. In a Facebook post, the Merrimack County Police Department said, quote, "we have received several complaints from the public that this varmint is held up in a hole, warm and toasty." You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.