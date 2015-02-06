Zimbabwe President's Red Carpet Stumble Goes Viral

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Zimbabwe's president - some say dictator - Robert Mugabe tripped on a red carpet last week, and a photo of the president midspill turns out to be perfect for lampooning a man widely reviled. Twitter users had a field day posting PhotoShopped images of the president with the hash tag #MugabeFalls. Legs bent, his arms straight out, Mugabe shows up skateboarding, break dancing, fleeing a hippo and sitting on top of a wrecking ball.