© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Los Angeles Sheriff's Deputy Avoids Angering Mother Bear

Published January 29, 2015 at 7:27 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. In the rugged terrain around LA, you really do not want to come face-to-face with a bear. And when Sheriff's Deputy Ricky Hernandez was lowered by helicopter to check out an abandoned car in the brush, he didn't realize the chopper had scared off a big bear. But inside the car, he spotted baby bears. KABC reports the upholstery with shredded into a cubs' nest. The deputy made a quick exit before mama bear spotted him. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.