Mayor Gets Worked Up As Storm Headed Toward New York City

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Here's a sign of how we've progressed - Super Bowl ticket prices. When the first Super Bowl was played in 1967, the cheapest ticket was $6. For decades, cheap seats were under 100. But no longer must we tolerate tickets that most people can afford. The cheapest tickets for Sunday's game are $800 at face value. On the resale market, the actual value for those cheap seats that used to be $6 is 4,000. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.