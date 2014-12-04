© 2021
YouTube Retools To Accommodate 'Gangnam Style'

Published December 4, 2014 at 7:03 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. You might've thought you'd heard the song for the last time.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "GANGNAM STYLE")

PSY: (Singing) Oppa Gangnam style.

INSKEEP: The world has not had enough of "Gangnam Style." The song recently surpassed 2.1 billion views, which nearly broke YouTube. The video streaming website had to upgrade its coding to accommodate so many views. The counter can now go up to 9 quintillion. That is a nine followed by 18 zeros, which should hold us over for a bit. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.