Kenyans Wilson Kipsang, Mary Keitany Take NYC Marathon Titles

Two Kenyans have taken the men's and women's titles at the New York City Marathon: Wilson Kipsang with an unofficial time of 2 hours, 10 minutes, 59 seconds, and Mary Keitany finishing 2 hours, 25 minutes, 7 seconds after the start.

Kipsang, a former world-record holder, has now won in Berlin, London and New York within a 13-month span, The Associated Press says.

Keitany, a one-time London Marathon champion who was competing in her first 26.2-miler since giving birth to her second child in 2012, finished 3 seconds ahead of countrywoman Jemima Sumgong.

The New York Times says: "The pace was slow on a bright and chilly day. Blistering winds forced race organizers to move the start line of the wheelchair competition back three miles, to the Brooklyn side of the Verrazano–Narrows Bridge."

