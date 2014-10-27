On Anniversary Of N.Y. Subway, A Look At Who's Taking New Steps

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The New York subway opened on this day in 1904. Riding beneath Manhattan cost a nickel. Since then, mass transit fares around the world have increased, but authorities also offer incentives to ride. And the gold standard for transit subsidies is about to be taken by Dubai. The Persian Gulf emirate wants people to take public buses. And on its public transport day, November 1, Dubai gives away prizes including almost 9 pounds of gold. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.