Past Misdeed Weighs Heavy On Florida Man

Published October 9, 2014 at 7:21 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin, wondering if there's a statute of limitations on an apology. More than 50 years ago, Bernard Schermerhorn and his friend stole some newspaper dispensers that belonged to The Ledger in Florida. The now 73-year-old Schermerhorn says the stunt has always weighed heavily on his conscious, and he finally decided to make things right. He sent the paper a letter apologizing and a check for $200, which the paper plans to donate to charity. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.