Bear Inspires Runner To Qualify For State Meet

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Whatever happens on your morning run, it may not be as exciting as this. High school athletes were running a cross country meet in Alaska when some runners encountered a bear. The meet was of course disrupted. Some students had to rerun the course and went slower than usual, but Taylee Nyquest still ran quickly enough to make the state meet. When she was done, she explained her success by telling KRBD she ran like she had a bear chasing her. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.