Starbucks Tests Drink That Tastes Like Stout Beer

Good morning. I'm Audie Cornish. Coffee snobs, cover your ears. Starbucks is testing a drink that tastes like a stout beer. It's called the Dark Barrel Latte. It's topped with whipped cream and a dark caramel sauce, but contains no actual alcohol. The beer flavored coffee's only available in a few places, but some customers have already tweeted, saying it does taste like a morning cup of Guinness Irish Stout. Though one noted beer tasting coffee? - Two rights can make a wrong. It's MORNING EDITION.