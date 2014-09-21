For Oktoberfest-Goers In Munich, A Parade And A Party
Munich kicked off this year's Oktoberfest Saturday, beginning festivities in which the city expects to host 6 million visitors. Today's events included a parade celebrating Bavarian culture – and of course, the rampant consumption of beer, served in a traditional one-liter Mass mug.
The 16-day festival will end on Oct. 5. In that time, organizers say people will drink enough beer to fill more than two Olympic swimming pools. And as we noted in a post back in 2011, celebrants normally lose more than 4,000 items at Munich's big party. The lost property has previously included a wheelchair and a Viking helmet.
Looking around for news from this year's festival, we noticed these interesting bits:
