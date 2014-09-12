Scientists Name Swamp-Creature Fossil After Mick Jagger

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to Mick Jagger. The lead singer of the Rolling Stones has been a star since the '60s and now has a fossil named after him. Two scientists discovered signs of a water nymph that lived 19 million years ago. Looks something like a cross between a hippo and a pig, and the scientists called it Jaggermeryx naida because in imagining the creature, they were reminded of Jagger by its mobile and tactile lips. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.